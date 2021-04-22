Dems Finally Defend Unborn Babies’ Lives After They Start Wielding Knives

April 22, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Democrats have stood firm on their core values for many decades, from being for diversity and racial justice and killing as many babies as possible. But they're finally changing their tune after unborn babies started wielding knives in a threatening manner, calling the babies "precious little innocents" and demanding that nobody kill them, even though they looked pretty dangerous on an ultrasound.

