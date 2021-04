USPS Finally Delivers Paul’s Third Epistle To The Thessalonians

April 22, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

THESSALONICA—Christians in the ancient city of Thessalonica are rejoicing at the slightly delayed arrival of Paul’s third letter to them, stamped for delivery via USPS First Class Mail almost two millennia ago.

The post USPS Finally Delivers Paul’s Third Epistle To The Thessalonians appeared first on The Babylon Bee.