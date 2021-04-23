Episode 1354 Scott Adams: Is This a Golden Age? Yes it is, But in Disguise. Let’s Simultaneously Sip to That
April 23, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- Fake News concealing Golden Age
- America unified on Chauvin verdict
- LeBron James is another fake news victim
- The Strategic Advantage path to success
- Jake Tapper promotes a Rupared video
- Rupared video of Bill Gates
