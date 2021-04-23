Episode 1354 Scott Adams: Is This a Golden Age? Yes it is, But in Disguise. Let’s Simultaneously Sip to That

April 23, 2021 | by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Fake News concealing Golden Age

America unified on Chauvin verdict

LeBron James is another fake news victim

The Strategic Advantage path to success

Jake Tapper promotes a Rupared video

Rupared video of Bill Gates

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1354 Scott Adams: Is This a Golden Age? Yes it is, But in Disguise. Let’s Simultaneously Sip to That appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.