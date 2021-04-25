L.A. Homeless Man Feeling Unsafe As Limos Full Of Drug Addicts And Perverts Show Up In His Neighborhood

April 25, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

LOS ANGELES, CA—Hobo Hank is a friendly guy by all accounts, whether he's asking for change outside the 7-Eleven or debating philosophy with a parking meter. But Hank says his corner outside the Oscars is really starting to go downhill, as a bunch of shady drug addicts and alcoholics showed up this afternoon and apparently plan to be there all evening.

