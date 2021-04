Oscars Delayed To Clear Out Massive Tent City On Red Carpet

April 25, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

LOS ANGELES, CA—The 2021 Oscars ceremonies have been delayed after local authorities were forced to clear out a large tent city that had sprung up at Union Station overnight.

