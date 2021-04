Gavin Newsom Fights Back Against Caitlyn Jenner By Announcing He Too Is Transgender

April 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

SACRAMENTO, CA—There wasn't a dry eye in the press room at the governor's office today, as Gavin Newsom bravely announced he was transgender just after Caitlyn Jenner declared a gubernatorial run.

