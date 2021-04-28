Having Stolen Everything From Your Great-Grandchildren, Democrats Move On To Your Great-Great-Grandchildren

April 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After successfully plundering the dreams and futures of your great-grandchildren to pay off unions and poorly run blue states, the Democrat Party has announced they are moving on to plundering your great-great-grandchildren.

