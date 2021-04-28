Inclusivity Win: ‘Uno’ To Be Renamed ‘Unx’

April 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

EL SEGUNDO, CA—Everyone loves a good game of Uno -- everyone, that is, except nonbinary folk, who are offended by the apparently gendered "o" at the end of its name.

