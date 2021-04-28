Yellowstone Says They May Soon Let Buffalo Stop Wearing Masks

April 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY—The CDC has released new guidelines that have eased up slightly on mask-wearing, saying the fully vaccinated don’t need masks while in small gatherings with other fully vaccinated people outside. This slight loosening of restrictions has now caused Yellowstone National Park to consider ending the requirement that all buffalo wear masks.

