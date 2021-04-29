The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Who Are You? Where Are My Pills?’ Says Biden In Dynamic Speech Echoing All Of America’s Concerns

April 29, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON D.C.—“Who are you? Where are my pills?” These are powerful words from President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress that echoed the concern of many Americans.

The post 'Who Are You? Where Are My Pills?' Says Biden In Dynamic Speech Echoing All Of America's Concerns appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x