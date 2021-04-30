From a decision on April 21 by Judge James L. Robart (W.D. Wash) in Straw v. Avvo, Inc.:

Mr. Straw assert[s] claims against Defendant Avvo, Inc. … for defamation; tortious interference with prospective contractual relations; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and violations of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. These claims arose from statements that Avvo published on Mr. Straw's profile in a directory of lawyers on the Avvo.com website….

[T]he court granted Avvo's motion to dismiss Mr. Straw's amended complaint and granted Mr. Straw leave to amend. Straw filed his second amended complaint[, but] … the court granted Avvo's motion to dismiss Mr. Straw's second amended complaint—this time with prejudice and without leave to amend—because Mr. Straw did not address the deficiencies identified in the court's prior order. Mr. Straw appealed the dismissal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. His appeal is still pending….

Mr. Straw … argues that recusal is necessary because Avvo's law firm, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP ("DWT"), employs an attorney who formerly served as one of the undersigned's law clerks while Mr. Straw's case was pending in this court. He contends that "the existence of [the law clerk] on the roster of attorneys at DWT … favors the trial judge's clerk, his firm, and that firm's clients." As a result, according to Mr. Straw, the undersigned violates his duty to be fair and impartial by continuing to preside over this case.

Mr. Straw asserts that because "Avvo has been wrong so severely in injuring [him] and with its false statements to courts and poor ethical judgment, taking data not allowed to be republished and publishing it to injure [him] over [his] objections, [he] want[s] a trial judge who has NO CONNECTION whatsoever to Avvo, its parent companies, or its lawyers." If there is no such judge in this district, he asks that the Chief Judge of the Ninth Circuit "find someone who is unconnected and disinterested." …

The undersigned declines to recuse … from this case. The fact that a former law clerk now works for a law firm that represents a party in a matter before the court does not, without more, provide a basis for recusal. See Omni Innovations LLC v. Smartbargains.com LP, No. C06-1129JCC, 2009 WL 3248084, at (W.D. Wash. Oct. 9, 2009) ("A rule barring former law clerks and externs, much less their entire law firms, from appearing in a particular court would be unreasonable and unjustified.").

Moreover, the attorney to whom Mr. Straw refers in his motion did not work on Mr. Straw's case while he served as a law clerk and, according to DWT, has not worked on Mr. Straw's case since joining that firm. See Hussain v. Nevada Sys. of Higher Educ., 458 F. App'x 659, 662 (9th Cir. 2011) (affirming denial of motion to disqualify judge where defense counsel's firm employed former law clerk and where former clerk did not work on case); see also Wash. R. Prof'l Conduct 1.12(a) (providing that a former judicial law clerk may not represent a party in a case in which the former clerk participated personally and substantially while employed as a clerk). Because the undersigned harbors no bias against Mr. Straw or in favor of Avvo or its attorneys, he declines to recuse himself ….