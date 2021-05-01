Episode 1362 Scott Adams: Basecamp Gets Rid of its Worst Employees, Florida Bans Racism, Fake News Sightings, More

May 1, 2021 | by Scott Adams

Content:

Problems that all have the same root cause

Teachers Unions are America’s source of systemic racism

COVID’s long-term health problems, 30% develop long-term problems

Governor DeSantis bans state sanctioned racism

1/3 of Basecamp employees quit

President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, raided by FBI?

