MLB Umpire Ejects Catcher For Making Multiple Racist Gestures

May 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

CINCINNATI, OH—A catcher for the Cincinnati Reds was ejected from a home game today after he was caught flashing several racist hand signals to the pitcher.

