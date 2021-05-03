10 Ways To Feel Morally Superior To Everyone When Masks Are No Longer Required

May 3, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

Masks have been the greatest way for us to distinguish between morally superior people and all the evil selfish people. But how will the world know what a good person you are when masks are no longer required? Don't worry fam-- we here at the Babylon Bee are morality experts. We got you.

The post 10 Ways To Feel Morally Superior To Everyone When Masks Are No Longer Required appeared first on The Babylon Bee.