The Extreme and Deadly Risks We Face Are Many, and of Our Own Making

May 4, 2021 | by Gary D. Barnett

“The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the dedicated communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists.”

~ Hannah Arendt (1951) “The Origins of Totalitarianism”

It is never enough to place all blame on the ruling class, regardless of the evil present, unless one is innocent, enlightened, and powerless to protect and stand up for self and truth. So long as the common man bows to power because he assumes that it may be of some good use, he has acquiesced his soul for an unsustainable and baseless self-interested goal. This attitude is not one of morality and proper purpose, but one of egocentrism, indifference, and greed. It is easy to lay blame at the feet of politicians, until one realizes that tyrants could never survive and prosper without the consent of the governed. Accepting this legitimate reality can be the impetus for achieving a free existence.

All that is going on today; the lockdowns, mask wearing, cold and heartless distancing from family, friends, and society, self-imprisonment, deadly injections, surveillance, censorship, economic destruction, and massive restrictions of life-sustaining activities, have all been willingly accepted. Does this mean that the people themselves are at fault for the horrible circumstances that currently threaten them? It certainly does, but not in the sense that the masses planned and wished for such a travesty, but in the manner that all of this carnage was voluntarily allowed to happen, even in the face of extreme hardship and suffering. It was brought about by fear, and fear can be a very convincing tool in the quiver of tyrants when they seek to trick the herd into accepting oppressive and authoritative rule in order to gain what is falsely termed as ‘safety.’ This is the result of mass propaganda meant to weaken the resolve of the many by fooling them into submission, while the power brokers simply stay in the shadows awaiting the voluntary surrender of their subjects.

Given this state of affairs, and understanding the implications of these truths should strengthen the determination and courage of the general population because it is obvious that without the consent of the people, none of this could continue to threaten our very existence. The American people in other words, hold all the real power to escape this tyranny, and simply have to unite to throw off the ‘claimed’ rulers. The idea of defeating this manmade travesty is really that simple, but the desire to implement this winning strategy is still lacking among the public at large. The importance of fighting back, and reclaiming freedom is imperative if any liberty is to be salvaged. Educating as many as is possible about the power they hold is necessary in order to start a fire in the bellies of all those that have the most to lose. Those are you and me, and everyone you know. All Americans are at great risk.

We are in the midst of an aggressive attack on humanity itself. Each of us at some point must accept the fact that without mass resistance, we will all be slaves. This stark realization is inevitable, and all that is required in order to stop this global reset is disobedience and non-compliance by large numbers.

Without that resistance, the possible, or more likely probable, terror that we will experience will be widespread and all encompassing. The next planned and telegraphed major attack against the people, the next “9/11’ type event if you will, in all probability, “will be a massive cyber attack meant to implode the entire financial system, and allow for a government censoring and takeover of the internet. This plot was designed in the near past, and has been openly simulated and the full strategy released just a few months ago.” In addition, this event will be used to bring about a national digital system, so that monetary policy can be controlled at a national and then global level. Of course, this will mean a vast increase in surveillance and censorship, so that the mainstream narrative can be continually pushed without any offsetting truth or scrutiny.

As I wrote recently: “A total digital system is desired by Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum (WEF), along with the central banking cartel and its government and corporate partners, and the way forward with this scheme can only take place when the current economic system is destroyed. In other words, a new financial system has already been designed, and is ready to be implemented after an economic collapse. Technocratic control is sought, and we are already far into the plot to implement a takeover of the entire financial system. The new and dictatorial internet “Patriot Act” is already drafted, and will be introduced almost immediately following this staged cyber attack that is sure to come.”

And this is only one part of this plot to globalize and reset our current system. The immunity passport agenda will continue in earnest, and several tactics could be used to instill much more fear in this society, including targeted releases of bio-weapon technology, more lethal effects of injections, and intentional killing in order to continue to gain compliance. The deadly ‘vaccine’ agenda will also continue, and while many are properly rejecting this poison today, how many will line up when deaths begin to stack up due to the already large number of citizens that have taken this gene-altering, and deadly concoction that can be intentionally designed to destroy the natural human immune system?

In the interim, more anti-gun legislation, higher taxation, and massive inflation will consume this society, causing more unemployment, more bankruptcies, business closings, and poverty. All this will be used to decimate this already crippled economy and the weakened population will become even more dependent on government. All in all, much more hell is coming, so unity among all of us is imperative if survival and freedom are desired.

America is no longer a home to free individuals, and has become the poster child for almost absolute tyranny. The individual needs to once again reign supreme, and stand in total defiance against this nation state that seeks only to capture and control the bodies and minds of the people in order to gain dominance over all.

“Every miserable fool who has nothing at all of which he can be proud, adopts as a last resource pride in the nation to which he belongs; he is ready and happy to defend all its faults and follies tooth and nail, thus reimbursing himself for his own inferiority.”

~ Arthur Schopenhauer (2007). “Parerga and Paralipomena: A Collection of Philosophical Essays”, p.60, Cosimo, Inc.

