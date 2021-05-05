Brickbat: Food for the Soul

May 5, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

Officials in Des Moines, Iowa, have ordered the owner of a property hosting a community food pantry to remove the shed housing the pantry or face a fine of $750 and $1,000 for each additional offense, with each day the shed remains on the property counting as an additional offense. City officials say the building violates zoning law, which limits "accessory structures" to side or backyards. The North Des Moines Community Fridge, which organized the pantry, says the city should have more pressing issues than dismantling a food pantry.