Brickbat: Chickie Run

May 7, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

Four District of Columbia police officers were injured and two patrol cars were totaled after the officers engaged in a drag race while on duty. "They decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening," said Sixth District Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah. The officers have been placed on leave pending a full investigation of the incident.