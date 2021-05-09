Shame: This Woman Gave Life To A Beautiful Child, Completely Missing Out On Soul-Crushing Corporate Career

May 9, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

DETROIT, MI—According to a tragic report, local mother Lyn Smith has given birth to a precious brand-new human life, completely missing out on having her soul crushed every day in her corporate career. Mr. Smith has picked up extra hours at his job so she can stay home with her baby.

