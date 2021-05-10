Angry Ghost Of Chris Farley Appears To Haunt Current Saturday Night Live Cast

May 10, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

NEW YORK, NY—Upon hearing the current Saturday Night Live cast was upset by the guest-hosting appearance of a man they disagreed with, the ghost of Chris Farley was reportedly stirred up and appeared to haunt the cast and lecture them on being funny. Farley has considered haunting the cast many times since his untimely death in 1997, but this was reportedly the "last straw" for the late, great comic.

