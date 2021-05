I wanted to echo Ilya's recommendation of this week's online conference, which is available for free here. Among many other topics, it will cover:

Wednesday, 11:00 a.m.—12:30 p.m. (Eastern): Regulating Social Media in the New Administration

Ms. Joan Marsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, AT&T

Hon. Noah Phillips, Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission

Hon. Nathan Simington, Commissioner, Federal Communications Commission

Mr. K. Dane Snowden, President & CEO, Internet Association

Moderator: Hon. Elizabeth L. Branch, U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m.—4:30 p.m. (Eastern): Religious Liberty in Transition?

Mrs. Allyson N. Ho, Partner, Gibson Dunn

Mr. Gregory M. Lipper, Partner, Clinton & Peed

Prof. Daniel Mach, Director, ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief; George Washington University Law School

Hon. Roger Severino, Senior Fellow, Ethics & Public Policy Center

Moderator: Hon. Edith H. Jones, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit