AOC Cries At Taj Mahal After Racist Travel Ban

May 11, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

AGRA—After President Joe Biden announced a ban on travel from India, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time condemning the act as racist. She immediately scheduled a flight to India, where she participated in a photo op in front of the Taj Mahal, with the congresswoman openly weeping over this "act of bigotry and hate."

