Tebow, Kaepernick To Compete In Epic Kneeling Contest For Spot On NFL Team

May 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

JACKSONVILLE, FL—The NFL has announced that Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick will now compete in an epic kneel-off for a spot on an NFL team. This weekend, the two legendary players will meet at the 50-yard-line of the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium to see who can kneel the longest.

The post Tebow, Kaepernick To Compete In Epic Kneeling Contest For Spot On NFL Team appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



