The Essential James Buchanan

May 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

I am delighted to announce that The Essential James Buchanan, which I co-authored with Don Boudreaux, has been published by the Fraser Institute. The book can be downloaded at no charge from the Fraser Institute’s website, and is also for sale in hardback and paperback for those who like to hold real books.

James Buchanan won the Nobel Prize in economics in 1986 for his work that contributed to the development of the subdiscipline of public choice, and is surely the most prominent contributor to what has become known as the Virginia school of political economy. He was an advisor to the Independent Institute, and I like to think that some of his influence continues in the Institute’s work.

I wrote my doctoral dissertation under Buchanan’s direction, and Don was Buchanan’s colleague for many years at George Mason University, so we were both privileged to know him personally in addition to having been influenced by his work and ideas. Rather than describe the contents of our book, I will direct readers to the website where more information is available (including several videos) and where the entire book can be downloaded.

