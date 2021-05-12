Border Crisis Worsens As Biden’s New Cat Stands At Gate To Mexico And Can’t Decide Whether To Go In Or Out

May 12, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

OTAY MESA, CA—The border crisis just got a lot worse as President Biden's new cat visited the border to try to assist with the crisis. Unfortunately, the cat instead stood at an open gate to the border and could not decide whether he should go in or stay out, causing a flood of people to walk right into the country.

The post Border Crisis Worsens As Biden's New Cat Stands At Gate To Mexico And Can't Decide Whether To Go In Or Out appeared first on The Babylon Bee.