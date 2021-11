Carter Says He’s Finally Hopeful That He Won’t Be Worst Presidential Failure In His Lifetime

May 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

PLAINS, GA—In a rare interview with the media from his tiny dollhouse living room, former president Jimmy Carter expressed hope that he will no longer be considered the worst presidential failure in his lifetime.

The post Carter Says He’s Finally Hopeful That He Won’t Be Worst Presidential Failure In His Lifetime appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...