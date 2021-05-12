Looks Like We Can’t Find Any Gazzuline

May 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

Mad Max drove around looking for gas. At least he was able to do that.

Many Americans will wake up today to find they have no gas – or rather, that none’s available. Hard to drive around looking for it when you haven’t got any – and can’t get it, either. Which is also a function of not being able to pay for it – a problem Max never had.

Thanks to the “cyber attack” on the Colonial Pipeline by “Russian hackers”- in air quotes to emphasize the questionability of “cyber” whatever to do what is alleged to have been done (I have discussed this with some knowledgeable people in the business who tell me they smell a rat; that the story has all the ring of truth of a Fauci press conference) there is no gas at many stations along the east coast – especially the Carolinas and Virginia, where Gesundheitsfuhrer “Coonman” Northam just declared a state of emergency (again) over not just the lack of gas but the Max Max behaviors the lack of gas might prompt.

The fuel shortage is probably temporary but – as with the weaponization of hypochondria – the damage may last longer.

Fuel price spikes are happening; I spent almost $70 filling up my old muscle car with premium (which it needs) which I may need, if the situation gets ugly.

I also fueled up all my five gallon jugs and my bikes and my truck. Looks like I’ve found some gazzuline. For now.

It may not be much, but it’ll keep me mobile, for awhile.

It’s not just cars that won’t move, either, when the pumps run dry. Food – and practically everything else people need – gets delivered by trucks that use gas (and diesel) and when these stop moving, the food and the rest stops showing up – and that’s when people tend to go Mad Max.

Keep in mind how they behave when the weather guy says a snowstorm is coming.

