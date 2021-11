Psaki Reassures: ‘Inflation Completely Under Control Outside Of Food, Gas, And Housing’

May 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Press Secretary Jen Psaki took time during today’s briefing to address worries about inflation, comforting Americans with the news that prices are totally under control – outside of the things necessary to live.

The post Psaki Reassures: ‘Inflation Completely Under Control Outside Of Food, Gas, And Housing’ appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...