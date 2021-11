Whimsical Father Pretends To Mishear Son Saying His Name Is ‘Hungry’, Spreading Good Cheer To All

May 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

FRAMINGHAM, MA—Frederic Maxwell, age six, was in for quite the surprise when, feeling in need of nourishment, he relayed to his father, “I am hungry.”

The post Whimsical Father Pretends To Mishear Son Saying His Name Is 'Hungry', Spreading Good Cheer To All appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...