Army Dog Tags Will Now List Soldier’s Pronouns

May 13, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Army announced today that all identification tags -- popularly known as dog tags -- will include the soldier's name, social security number, and pronouns, to make sure no one refers to the military service member as the wrong gender.

