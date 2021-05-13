From Hedine v. Guerrero, decided today by the Washington Court of Appeals (Chief Judge Rebecca Pennell, joined by Judges Laurel Siddoway and George Fearing):

Alexis Guerrero posted a video on YouTube entitled "THREATENED by a JUDGE!!". The video depicted an encounter at the district court between Mr. Guerrero and Judge Kristian Hedine, Court Administrator Clara Grant, and Probation Officer Ashely Kulberg. Mr. Guerrero had been told he was not authorized to make a video recording at the court and that he needed to leave. He disobeyed this instruction and recorded his interactions with various court officials.

Mr. Guerrero's YouTube post included the following description of the video:

Protesting a $10 parking ticket should never have this result. A judge should know his place and shouldn't cause a disturbance as he did or act beyond his authority as well. The unethical behavior was reported to the Commission of Judicial Conduct, and they found no misconduct or unethical behavior By [sic] judge Hedine. Well I beg to differ and I'm sure I'm not alone in tht [sic] opinion. Let's give them a call and let them know how you feel about the violation of rights that are clear in this video! Title 18 section 242. Deprivation of rights under the color of law!

The video contained the names and work phone numbers of Judge Hedine, Ms. Grant, and Ms. Kulberg. A caption superimposed on the video exhorted viewers to "Flood Calls PLEASE" with Ms. Grant's phone number. Another caption stated that Judge Hedine became a judge "by default."

The video was also posted on a second YouTube channel that was not controlled by Mr. Guerrero. Between the two postings, the video received over 10,000 views. Mr. Guerrero posted a comment on one of the videos, stating in part:

Google how [Judge Hedine] initially got put into the bench and you will clearly see that it was initially by default and he's just taking over for another piece of shit judge. Who clearly had his own issues with sleeping with a married staff.

Mr. Guerrero's comments repeatedly referred to Judge Hedine derogatorily and with profanity.

The videos received numerous comments, including threatening statements aimed at Judge Hedine, court staff, and their families. In the days following the posting of the video, Judge Hedine, Ms. Grant, and Ms. Kulberg all received vitriolic phone calls and e-mails. Some phone calls included threats against Judge Hedine and courthouse staff. As a result of these threats, Judge Hedine was forced to switch the location of his office, and sheriff's deputies were posted outside the district court's facility.

Judge Hedine, Ms. Grant, and Ms. Kulberg all petitioned for civil antiharassment protection orders against Mr. Guerrero. The petitions contained hyperlinks to Mr. Guerrero's video on YouTube. A visiting district court judge presided over the hearing on the petitions. The judge watched the YouTube videos and granted the petitions.

The district court's protection orders restrained Mr. Guerrero from contacting, surveilling, or being within 1,000 feet of the petitioners' homes and workplaces, except to conduct legitimate court business. Mr. Guerrero was also:

[R]estrained from posting any additional defamatory or harassing content on the internet either by himself or through third parties and is directed to immediately remove all defamatory and harassing content which has been previously posted on the internet concerning the Petitioner, specifically threatening and defamatory posts….

Mr. Guerrero's third assignment of error, regarding prior restraint, requires little factual analysis and can therefore be reviewed on the current record. Mr. Guerrero claims the provisions of the restraining orders prohibiting him from prospectively posting defamatory or harassing content on the Internet are invalid prior restraints that violate his constitutional right to free speech. We review this constitutional challenge de novo. In re Marriage of Suggs (Wash. 2004).