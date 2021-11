Amid Gasoline Shortage, Antifa Switches To Molotov Mocktails

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—As the gas shortages continue following the Colonial Pipeline hack, Antifa members have been forced to find alternatives to throwing Molotov cocktails. Now the well-known, mostly peaceful freedom fighters have resorted to throwing non-flammable liquids.

