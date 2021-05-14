Dangerous Anti-Science Conspiracy Theorists To Continue Wearing Masks Outside

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—The pandemic has come with big changes for everyone, and in some, it’s caused downright insane behavior. Perhaps the most insane are those who were eager to get the vaccine and yet insist on wearing a mask like they have no idea what a vaccine is. Law enforcement is finally going to do something, as they’ve announced they will now apprehend and lock up these lunatics for the protection of themselves and others.

The post Dangerous Anti-Science Conspiracy Theorists To Continue Wearing Masks Outside appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



