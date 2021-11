Dave Ramsey’s Wife Catches Him Looking At Credit Card Applications

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

FRANKLIN, TN—Dave Ramsey is facing a massive scandal after his wife Sharon reported catching the “Total Money Makeover” author and debt-free living advocate looking at illicit images of credit card applications online.

