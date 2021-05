Here Are The Vaccine Incentives Being Offered In Each Of The 50 States

May 14, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

All the states are now offering insane, mind-blowing, once-in-a-lifetime offers to get you vaccinated. From lottery prize winnings to burgers and fries, all these prizes can be yours if you just go get the jab.

The post Here Are The Vaccine Incentives Being Offered In Each Of The 50 States appeared first on The Babylon Bee.