Liberal Gets Mask Tattooed On His Face So No One Will Think He’s One Of Those Crazy Republicans

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

NEW YORK, NY—Now that lots of places are removing their mask mandates, many liberals are running into a problem: people are mistaking them for freedom-loving Republicans. Some say they are going to continue to triple-mask well after the pandemic just to make sure no one ever thinks they love liberty or conservative social values.

