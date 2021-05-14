Libertarians To Begin Wearing Masks Now That Government Says They Don’t Have To

May 14, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

CONCORD, NH—Local libertarian man Bernard Paulson hasn't worn a mask the entire pandemic, saying that it's his constitutional right to go where he wants, sneeze when he wants, and lick any doorknob he so pleases.

