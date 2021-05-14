The Intentionally Planned Cyber ‘Pandemic’ Will Wreck This Country

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

“Liberty is not for these slaves; I do not advocate inflicting it against their conscience. On the contrary, I am strongly in favor of letting them crawl and grovel all they please before whatever fraud or combination of frauds they choose to venerate…Our whole practical government is grounded in mob psychology and the Boobus Americanus will follow any command that promises to make him safer.”

~ H. L. Mencken

Mencken’s quote above could not possibly be more appropriate for the coming cyber storm that is being openly plotted and telegraphed by the controlling powers and their government whores. The entirety of a takeover of this citizenry, regardless of the particular methods employed, relies completely on the total ignorance and obedience of the masses. This state of being, that state which is one of blind acceptance that every single threat whether claimed to be domestic or foreign in nature, is natural, accidental, or perpetrated by some mysterious enemy from afar. This always-propagandized narrative comes from the same source; that of the prevailing government and the controlled mainstream media. Because of this, the same governing system forever declares itself to be the only savior and protector of the lowly proletariat, thereby assuming a position of god and king. This solidifies among the weak that in order to be safe, one must rely on government.

Safety after all, has become the first priority of the masses, and this absurd notion did not occur accidentally. The people’s masters have hammered it into the psyche of Americans since birth, and due to this, individual freedom has taken a back seat to being protected by the state. How convenient for those that seek to control all of society, as when the populace bases every aspect of their lives on safety and dependence, control over them is not only desired, it is demanded. This is the essence of slavery, and why is readily accepted by today’s deplorable populace.

We are now in the midst of what can be described as a ‘pandemic’ tsunami. Wave after wave of manufactured threats are coming. These will be in many forms, from the so-called ‘Covid variants,’ to runaway inflation, to targeted uprisings, to disasters blamed on climate change; all of course based strictly on fear. Just as Event 201 was used to warn of the plotted coming fake ‘Covid pandemic’ lie, the next staged event that is foretelling the known future will be Cyber Polygon 2021 set to be held on July 9th, which is less than two months away. Given the history of the ‘Covid’ scam, does this mean that the major planned cyber attacks that will shut down this country will take place in August or September? There is no way to be positive, but I believe it is more likely than not that these events will be ongoing this summer and fall.

This could certainly lead to mass interruption in Internet and communication access, but the most direct threat will probably be due to energy grid shutdowns. Already, there are stories in the ‘news’ pre-announcing major blackouts in the western U.S., similar to what was staged and horribly affected Texas this winter during an extreme cold front and snowstorm. All western states are already being warned by the CIA controlled mainstream media, with my home state of Montana, along with Idaho and Wyoming being said to be at the most risk. This is telling, as these are three of the less populated states in the country, so why would these states be at more risk than large population centers such as Colorado and the far west? My theory about this is that there would be less chance for local civil unrest and rioting if the blackouts occurred in less populated states that do not necessarily rely on air-conditioning in order to stay safe. Much of the population in these states are not concerned with needing protection from the heat, so outages while inconvenient and damaging, would not necessarily be life-threatening, but any major blackouts would certainly be used to frighten everyone else in the country.

We are already seeing reports of cyber attacks falsely blamed on hackers seeking money, and of course blamed on Russia as usual, but these are all most assuredly staged false flag events testing the waters for the major shutdowns coming later.

In addition to energy shutdowns blamed on cyber attacks, expect other attacks that will affect supply lines nationwide concerning food distribution, fuel delivery, medical supply delivery, building supply shortages, and the resulting interruption of all transportation modes that are vital in delivering life-sustaining goods across the country.

Watch these World Economic Forum (WEC) simulations very closely, as these are not done in order to prepare for unknown possible criminal or foreign cyber attacks in the future, they are done in order to condition the public for such attacks that they have already planned to conduct. This is a necessary exercise done to prepare the masses so that when the attacks happen, the people will believe that these staged simulations by the fascist government, ‘health,’ and corporate players were prescient, and done for their benefit. This of course is asinine, but then this population believes everything it is told, and is easily fooled into accepting all propaganda coming from the controlling entities and government.

This will not be the only threat, as over the next few months, multiple attempts to advance globalist agendas will most likely happen simultaneously. As these staged cyber attacks occur, and the population weakens during the summer months, when fall arrives, the fake ‘virus’ pandemic will once again rear its ugly head. With much of the population already injected with poisonous and deadly ‘vaccines’, causing even more damage to an already stressed population with nearly destroyed natural immune systems, the sickness and death numbers in my opinion will increase dramatically. This will be falsely blamed on ‘Covid’ or claimed new strains of ‘viruses’, and the resulting terrorism against the people will resume in force.

Before the end of 2021, attempts to advance every agenda sought by these evil globalist manipulators will have been pursued. This will include furthering the agendas of economic destruction, ‘climate change,’ societal division, wealth transfer, monetary control, increased digital surveillance and tracking, transhuman development, depopulation, and more; all meant to gain total power and control over all of us.

There is no time to rest, as the terror that began in March of 2020 has only just begun. The coming months will see an escalation in the abuse of the common people, and more tyrannical measures meant to solidify the state’s position of power and control. The deeper the people fall into this bottomless abyss of state domination, the less chance of survival that exists. Mass resistance is imperative, and without it, we face a living hell. Stand up against this monster, and regain a love of life and family, and reclaim your lost self-respect. Are you up to the task?

“Those who lack the courage will always find a philosophy to justify it.”

~ Albert Camus

Source links:

Event 201

Cyber Polygon 2021

Blackouts threaten western U.S.

Money made from Texas Blackouts.

Oil pipeline shut down

“Those who lack the courage will always find a philosophy to justify it.”

~ Albert Camus

The post The Intentionally Planned Cyber ‘Pandemic’ Will Wreck This Country appeared first on LewRockwell.



Read More...