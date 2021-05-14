To Entice New Yorkers To Get Vaccinated, Cuomo Offering Coupon For Free Back Rub

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

NEW YORK, NY—In order to get New Yorkers vaccinated, Governor Andrew Cuomo is offering coupons for one free back rub per individual who gets the shot. Strangely, the offer seems to be limited to younger women, and those redeeming the coupon must sign an NDA before receiving their back rub at Cuomo's private residence.

The post To Entice New Yorkers To Get Vaccinated, Cuomo Offering Coupon For Free Back Rub appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...