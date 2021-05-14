Woman In Colombia, South America, Starts Her Own Home-Based Respiratory ‘Hospital’ Using Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide With 100% Cure Rate

May 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

Woman In Colombia Opens Her Own Home-Based “Respiratory Hospital” For COVID-19 Infection, Uses Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide Therapy To Resolve Symptoms Within 30 Minutes.

All Patients Were Considered Cured, Visiting Doctor Reports.

Become part of the solution, not the problem. Do what this woman in Colombia did and save the lives of her loved ones and neighbors too!

Read Dr. Tom Levy’s abridged account below:

On a recent trip to Colombia in South America, I visited my wife’s friend who previously had been instructed how to use nebulization to fight respiratory infections a year earlier. Over the course of this past year, she treated 20 different individuals with COVID infection. Most of these individuals were already significantly ill with their infections when they first came to her. Seven of the 20 cases had decided to be tested for COVID, and all of them tested positive. The rest had not taken a test, yet they had similar clinical profiles, and they could reliably be assumed to be dealing with COVID infections in the setting of a pandemic. Of particular note is that some of the patients had such advanced infections that severe respiratory difficulty was apparent. In a similar setting in the United States early in 2020, all of the patients having such severe shortness of breath would have been promptly intubated and given mechanically-assisted ventilation on respirator machines.

All of the patients reported significant improvement after the completion of the first 30 minutes of nebulization, including near-immediate improvement in the ease of breathing by those who had the most advanced infections. Some noted nasal and throat irritation with increased mucus production, but all declined the option to dilute the 3% solution as they expressed the desire to resolve their infections as rapidly as possible. After the first two days of nebulization (6 treatments for a total of 180 minutes) all patients felt much better, well on the path to complete resolution of their viral symptoms. At that time some opted to take a 50% dilution (1.5% HP) for the remaining 9 treatments over the last three days. At the end of 5 days, all 20 patients appeared to have achieved complete clinical cures.

Read the entire story and the protocol used for this very safe and effective therapy at the Orthomolecular News website.

Obtain a copy of Dr. Levy’s new book RAPID VIRUS RECOVERY, available as a free download now.

Please note, there is negative talk about hydrogen peroxide nebulization online which is completely fallacious. Hydrogen peroxide is naturally made by the human body to fight infections. Vitamin C actually activates hydrogen peroxide in the body to selectively kill off pathogens and doesn’t harm healthy cells. Hydrogen peroxide, molecularly described as H 2 O 2 , becomes H 2 O, harmless water in the body.

The post Woman In Colombia, South America, Starts Her Own Home-Based Respiratory ‘Hospital’ Using Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide With 100% Cure Rate appeared first on LewRockwell.



Read More...