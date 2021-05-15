The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

China Lands Alluring Female Mars Rover To Steal Secrets From NASA Rover

May 15, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

MARS—Chinese state media has confirmed they have successfully landed a beautiful female rover named Zhurong on the surface of Mars. This is causing some to raise security concerns that she may enter into a relationship with NASA's Perseverence rover and steal American secrets.  

