On Racist ‘OK’ Sign, Deaf Community Remains Suspiciously Silent

May 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—According to reports, the deaf community is still using the secret Nazi racism symbol-- the "OK" sign-- in their day-to-day communications. This is causing some journalists to raise concerns that deaf people may be secret Nazis.

The post On Racist 'OK' Sign, Deaf Community Remains Suspiciously Silent appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...