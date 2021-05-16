Eight Warning Signs You Might Be Sharing Office Space With Terrorists

May 16, 2021 | by Chris Future

It's all too common in corporate America: you're hanging out by the water cooler and you suddenly think to yourself, "Hey, wait a minute -- is that guy over there with the AK-47 part of a violent insurgent group internationally recognized as terrorists? I think he just might be!" Yep -- accidentally sharing office space with terrorists is a real problem.

The post Eight Warning Signs You Might Be Sharing Office Space With Terrorists appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...