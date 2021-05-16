Mask or vaxx – put up or shut up

May 16, 2021 | by Chris Future

Take your pick:

The Godfather, Uncle Joe, has spoken. Obey or die. (The die is cast, it is time to march across the river, for America’s Master is now in control. All hail! Biden’s puppet masters are “laying down the law” – as in the government is your master: obey or die. (It is all in those top-secret executive orders he signed back on 20 JAN.) The dementia is in control – and the nurses lost control. He’s got his phone! Oh no!

Just to make it clear, see the earlier tweet:

That is why the news is presently reporting that millions of American patriots, eager to do the bidding of Beloved Leader of Free World are now lined up in orderly ques to await the needle in the arm and that cute little sticker for their forehead and the QR code on their phone that will let them walk proudly into Wal-Mart withOUT a mask.

NOT.

That is why every member of Congress has immediately filed articles of impeachment against Uncle Joe, why every governor has instructed their attorney general to sue under a dozen articles of the Constitution and hundreds of citations of the US Code seeing immediate injunctive relief, and why every federal judge is on-call to deal with the filings on an emergency basis.

NOT.

Joe, this is YOUR CHANCE. You can show your ambition, your bravery, and your power, and take up the mantle worn by Caligula, Mohammed, Cromwell, Bonaparte, Lenin, Uncle Adolf, Pol Pot and others, or wimp out. Take up that mantle, Joe. Go ahead and use your twitter proclamation app and just outright suspend the Constitution. Send out your goons, send out your troops, send out your DEA and FBI and DHS thugs and round up all the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers and Trumpistas – and of course the Squad and their ilk and allies – and rule as you know you want to.

Oh, and try on this lovely new suit of clothing the guy at the door is selling, so perfect and incredibly debonair and pure that it can only be seen by those of refined and enlightened mental capacity. Like yourself. The mob will swoon when they see you in your new suit and tie.

Call it “the INTOLERABLE TWITTER” and do what should have been done decades ago. Ignore the feds, tell them to go away (or even be ruder).

Spread this meme:

Live free. Make the tyrants die, not the patriots, not the lovers of liberty.

Repeat John Knox’s words: RESISTANCE TO TYRANNY IS OBEDIENCE TO GOD.



