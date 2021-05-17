Brickbat: Daddy Was an Old-Time Preacher Man

May 17, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

London, England police, arrested street preacher John Sherwood outside Uxbridge Station after someone claimed he made homophobic remarks during a sermon. Sherwood was handcuffed and held overnight at a police station but released without charges. "I wasn't making any homophobic comments," said Sherwood. "I was just defining marriage as a relationship between a man and a woman. … When the police approached me, I explained that I was exercising my religious liberty and my conscience. I was forcibly pulled down from the steps and suffered some injury to my wrist and to my elbow."