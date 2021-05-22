Episode 1383 Scott Adams: Hamas and Israel Both Claim Victory So I’m Happy For Them, Antisemitism, Gaetz and More

May 22, 2021 | by Scott Adams

Content:

Maskless Texas worked…why?

Tom Cotton on CRT in the military

Peace with Hamas…bad for Israel

Peace with Israel…bad for Hamas

Historically predictable outcome of crime spike

Tulsi Gabbard calls out anti-white racism

