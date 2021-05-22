The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1383 Scott Adams: Hamas and Israel Both Claim Victory So I’m Happy For Them, Antisemitism, Gaetz and More

May 22, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

Content:

  • Maskless Texas worked…why?
  • Tom Cotton on CRT in the military
  • Peace with Hamas…bad for Israel
  • Peace with Israel…bad for Hamas
  • Historically predictable outcome of crime spike
  • Tulsi Gabbard calls out anti-white racism

