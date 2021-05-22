Episode 1383 Scott Adams: Hamas and Israel Both Claim Victory So I’m Happy For Them, Antisemitism, Gaetz and More
May 22, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- Maskless Texas worked…why?
- Tom Cotton on CRT in the military
- Peace with Hamas…bad for Israel
- Peace with Israel…bad for Hamas
- Historically predictable outcome of crime spike
- Tulsi Gabbard calls out anti-white racism
