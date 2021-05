Hamas Calls For An Israeli ‘Cease-To-Exist-Fire’

May 22, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

GAZA —After a brutal 11 days of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, some Palestinians have proposed a peaceful path forward. Their solution is to simply request that all Israelis stop existing immediately.

