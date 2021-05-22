Outmoded ideas – and ideals

May 22, 2021 | by TPOL Nathan

In these Fifty States of AD 2021 (Anno Libertatus 244), the old ideas and ideals of liberty, personal and economic freedom, responsibility, and accountability are seemingly more and more ignored.

Indeed, they are often condemned by the masses, echoing the self-proclaimed elites. Especially the celebrity class and the mainstream media. Condemned using the words intended to strike fear and loathing in the hearts and minds of the masses. “Racist,” “white supremacy,” “sexist,” “non-inclusive,” and many more insults are intended to confuse the mind and rouse emotions.

Ideas which are attributed to people in the past – the Founding Fathers and many others – who are “evil” by modern popular definitions are themselves evil.

Today, these elites push fears that are irrational, irrelevant, and which really offer no hazard except to small, victim-oriented minds. A recent example is the outcry about finding loops in ropes (“nooses”) in an Amazon warehouse under construction in Connecticut, (See this recent Gizmodo article.)

The entire concept of “honor” so important to people of many colors and philosophies in the past is now denigrated by such luminaries as the Speaker of the House, who whips up fear of the discredited COVID-19 Beer Flu virus by discrediting the “vaccine honor system.” (See this HotAir website.)

It is a part of a continuing pattern of scoffing about important values of functional communities and societies (and civilizations). That should be no surprise: American communities, American societies, and all of Western Civilization are increasingly dysfunctional. We seem to be galloping faster and faster towards the precipice of Total Collapse.

Perhaps it is time to examine some of those “evil” ideas from racist white supremacists, which were applied, with at least some significant success, for several centuries in much of the world.

Thomas Jefferson

I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.

It is error alone which needs the support of government. Truth can stand by itself.

I would rather be exposed to the inconveniences attending too much liberty than those attending too small a degree of it. Thomas Jefferson, 200+ years ago.

Of course, these are many problems with these quaint sentiments, according to modern elites.

Of course, first is the idea that a man’s word is to be honored – so evil!

And god? Any god? A continuing theme in today’s media is that religion is dead, because “gods” died a long time ago. That in reality, we are ALL “gods” who can order the universe the way we want.

Tyranny? So culturally offensive to just condemn tyranny, because all cultures (except, of course, American and Israeli and maybe Swiss and Korean culture) are of equal worth, and some socieites value tyranny.

And of course, simply talking about the “mind of man” is sooo sexist.

That second quote is even worse, and exhibits how primative and unrealistic old Jefferson was. EVERYONE and EVERYTHING needs the support of government. We all now know that. Government is absolutely essential and to be desired, even lusted after.

Truth? What is truth? Clearly, it is only in the eye of the beholder. For you to think that 2+2=4 is nothing but racism and must be rejected by right-thinking, progressive Americans. Especially the elite educators who work in and for government.

INconvenience? INCONVENIENCE? How can we tolerate ANY inconvenience? (Except, perhaps for Antifa and Black Lives Matter closing freeways and interrupting the commutes and business of ugly people of non-color.)

That indeed is precisely the point of Jefferson’s statement, at least in my mind. The elites point out how “too much liberty” is to be prevented at all costs because it is inconvenient. Guns? Speech? Doing something on our own property which has ANY probability (no matter how low) of causing ANY risk or inconvenience to anyone?

There are of course far more statements by the most evil 3rd POTUS, that are just as bad. No wonder woke places are trying to cancel a man dead for 201 years (come 4 JUL 2021). And he is far from alone in being condemned by those who want “progress” which is defined (in effect) as wiping out all human liberty.

Spread his words far and wide.