Pathetic Excuse For A Progressive Hasn’t Even Eaten A Cicada Yet

May 24, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

SAN DIEGO, CA — “I’m a forward-thinking environmentalist!” said Jude Ashton, a backward-thinking, planet-killing, sorry excuse for a progressive. “Just because I haven’t eaten a cicada yet, doesn’t mean I’m not.”

The post Pathetic Excuse For A Progressive Hasn’t Even Eaten A Cicada Yet appeared first on The Babylon Bee.