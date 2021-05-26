The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Army Introduces New Gender Reveal Grenades For Trans Soldiers

May 26, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Pentagon revealed today an exciting new standard-issue piece of equipment for all soldiers in the United States Army: a gender reveal grenade. Instead of exploding in a deadly blast of shrapnel to neutralize America's foes, the grenade will simply detonate in a harmless puff of smoke to indicate the soldier's chosen gender identity.

The post Army Introduces New Gender Reveal Grenades For Trans Soldiers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x