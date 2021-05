CNN Hires Trump As News Anchor To Recover Lost Viewers

May 27, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

ATLANTA, GA—In order to bring back the viewers it's lost since the 2020 election ended, CNN is rehiring the biggest draw for its audience: former President Trump, who will host all the news segments every night on prime time.

